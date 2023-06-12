Margaret “Peg” “Peggy” Edwards, 85, of Indiana, passed away Friday, May 12, 2023, at her home, surrounded by her husband, Edward, and two of her children, Robert and Karen.
The daughter of Edward A. and Ethel W. (Kromis) Jones, she was born Oct. 3, 1937, in Hollars Hills.
Margaret graduated from the University of Pennsylvania School of Nursing, Philadelphia. She was a certified nurse practitioner in obstetrics and gynecology, as well as a registered nurse. She was an active member of Grace United Methodist Church of Indiana.
Margaret is survived by her husband of 66 years, Edward J. Edwards, of Indiana; son Robert E. Edwards and wife, Deborah, of Mechanicsburg; daughter Karen (Edwards) Snyder and husband, James, of Glen Burnie, Md.; three grandchildren, Ryan, Eric and Amanda; and three great-grandchildren, Jayce, Hannah and Abigail.
Friends will be received at Grace United Methodist Church at 11 a.m. on Monday, June 19, 2023, for her Celebration of Life service. Lunch will be served afterwards.
A private family internment will be held at a later date at Indiantown Gap Military Center in eastern Pennsylvania.
