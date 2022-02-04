Margaret Ann Sheesley

Margaret Ann (Kinter) Sheesley “Maggie,” 80, of Homer City, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022, after living a life full of love, laughter and cherished memories. She was born to her sweet angels, Wilmer and Elizabeth Kinter, on March 26, 1941, from which she received the gift of love.
After graduating high school, she met her husband, Donald “Whitey” Sheesley, and fell in love holding hands during the couples’ skate at the local skating rink. When Maggie wasn’t baking or crocheting, she enjoyed playing bingo where her dobber was practically as quick as her wit. She was nearly as devoted to the Pittsburgh Penguins as she was to her family who meant the absolute world to her and she never met a soul who didn’t love her heart of gold and contagious laugh. Her fun spirit especially enjoyed pranking her family members, her photos and videos of the memories she held most dear.
Special, loveable, unique, terrific, tough, you were a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend and taught us all how to love. Known by her beloved siblings as Maggie, she is survived by Dorothy Bateson, Gary Kinter (Rene), Dennis Kinter (Mary) and Richard Kinter (Lisa).
She is lovingly survived by her fiery, outspoken and compassionate daughters with their husbands she loved as her own, Barbara Reynolds (Donald), Donna Rummell (Daniel), Susan Sopko (Dennis) and Deborah Oberdorf (Matt). The blue-eyed beauty’s pride and joy were her vivacious grandchildren, Donald Reynolds III (Rhiannon), Samuel Reynolds (Heather), Danielle Manos (Jimmy), Michael Rummell (Kelsey), Kyle Oberdorf, Kevin Oberdorf, Christopher Oberdorf, Payton Sopko and Jacob Sopko. She was the embodiment of an angel on earth so she would never admit her real favorites were her great-grandchildren, Mackenzie, Sammy, Carter, Logan, Nolan, Addison, Wesson and those she will love and adore from heaven. Cuddles will be missed by her many grand-furbabies.
Along with her parents, Margaret was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Whitey; brother, Samuel Kinter; sister-in-law, Alice Kinter; brother-in-law, Kermit Bateson; nephew, Jimmy McCoy; and her pet fish, Charlie (I, II and III).
Family and friends will be received from 2 until 4 and 6 until 8 p.m. Sunday at Rairigh-Bence Funeral Home & Crematory, 965 Philadelphia St., Indiana. Words of remembrance will begin at 11 a.m. Monday. She will be laid to rest beside her husband once again at Rowley Cemetery, Hillsdale.
Memorial donations can be made to St. Jude’s Children’s hospital at www.st jude.org.
