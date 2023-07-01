Margaret B. Holmes, 92, of Coral, passed away June 29, 2023, just after a visit with her dear sisters, Helen and Bev.
She was the daughter of John and Anna (Vrhovac) Buckshaw, and was born March 8, 1931.
Marge was a member of Our Lady of the Assumption Parish, the Christian Mothers, Coral Graceton Firehall and the Ladies Auxiliary. She graduated from Laura Lamar High School and worked at G.C. Murphy and Syntron. She later worked and retired from the Indiana County Courthouse.
Marge and Bill married on Oct. 22, 1955. They shared 67 years of marriage and raised two children, Judy and Bill. Grammy loved her grandchildren dearly and took great pride in their accomplishments. When they were little she often “took the bus” to Montoursville to look after them.
Marge loved fancy clothes, shopping with her granddaughters, and lunching and laughing with her sisters. She enjoyed baking cookies, working the Fireman’s bingo and trips to the casino with Bill. After Mass, polkas always played on the radio while sharing Sunday dinner.
She is survived by her husband, William E Holmes Sr.; her children Judith (Mark) Hill, Blairsville, and William E. (Vanessa) Holmes Jr., Montoursville; and her grandchildren, Jillian (Kenneth) McQuail, Salt Lake City, Alexa (Evan) Lecher, Hershey, Mark (Amber) Hill Jr., Derry, and Mark Hill III, Blairsville.
She is also survived by her siblings Edward Buckshaw, Coraopolis, Helen Pickerd, Black Lick, James Buckshaw, Indiana, Carl (Mary), Buckshaw, Corry, and Beverly (Dennis) Lehman, Johnstown; and her sister-in-law, Pat Halmes.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister Anna Mae Schmidt; and her grandson Matthew Hill.
Friends will be received Sunday from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. at Bowser Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., Homer City. A blessing service will be held Monday at the funeral home, followed by a funeral Mass at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of the Assumption Parish, Coral Site. The interment will follow at the St. Francis Cemetery, Graceton.
The family would like to thank the staff at Indian Haven for the care and compassion given to our mom.
In lieu of flowers, please take time to spend a day with your loved ones, dance a polka, bake some cookies and cherish your time together.
