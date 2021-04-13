Margaret B. Steele, 82, of Lexington Park, Md., formerly of Seward, passed away Saturday, April 10, 2021, at Gilchrist Hospice, Towson, Md.
Born July 27, 1938, in Bolivar, she was the daughter of Russell C. Peer and Dorothy Blanche (McDermott) Peer Seitz, who preceded her in death.
She was also preceded in death by her husband, Perry E. Steele; son, Ricky Steele; sisters, Beryl Smith and Cecelia McNally; infant brother, Donald Russell Peer; and great-grandson, Justin Somerville.
She is survived by her children, Candy Sue (Robert) Parsley, Timothy Q. (Melissa Michaels) Steele, Christopher P. (Karen) Steele and Jason D. (Jeannetta) Steele; grandchildren, Amanda A. Parsley, Cassandra L. Somerville, Amber M. Steele, Zachary Michaels, Bailey R. Steele, Jonathan A. Steele, Lucinda H. Steele, Donovan Michaels, and Georgia F. Steele; great-grandchildren, Devin E. Henderson, Camille D. Somerville and Rhys D. Somerville; and sister, Dolores Marino.
A private grave site service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, followed by interment at Armagh Cemetery.
Out of care and concern for health and safety due to the pandemic a Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held at a later date.
Arrangements in care of Richard C. Stuart Funeral Home, Armagh.
