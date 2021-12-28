Margaret Beilchick, 89, of Northern Cambria, passed away Friday, Dec. 24, 2021, at Indiana Regional Medical Center, Indiana.
She was the daughter of Michael and Anna (Fenchak) Balko, born March 17, 1932, in Buffington Township, Indiana County.
Margaret was a member of Heilwood Presbyterian Church, Heilwood. She loved going on drives to get ice cream and wings and going to the Lannding to wipe down tables and making Lannding potato balls. She also loved sitting around the fire with family and eating burnt hot dogs. She loved playing with Kendall, reading, playing with Playdoh and baking cookies and making chicken noodle soup.
Margaret was a lifetime member of the Heilwood Pine Township Fire Department and the Northern Cambria American Legion Ladies Auxiliary.
She loved her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren and was the best mother, friend and teacher. She was most happy when cooking, baking and sharing her delicious dishes. Mason loved her buns and her stuffing, and her pizza was loved by everyone. She enjoyed taking care of her patio flowers and all her birds. She enjoyed cookouts at Kathy’s place and enjoyed a good steak.
Margaret enjoyed watching TV and resting in her nest on the couch. She counted on Janet to do her hair and make her look beautiful. Margaret was so loving and caring to all she knew and is leaving everyone with fond memories. She will be missed by all who knew her.
She is survived by her four children, Kathy Beilchick, of Penn Run; Norma Shank and significant other Armand Massini, of Connecticut; Janet Novak and husband Mark, of Homer City; and Edward Beilchick Jr. and significant other Bettie Dodson, of Northern Cambria; five grandchildren, Tammy Gearhart and husband Shawn, of Cherry Tree; John Shank, of California; Molly Novak, of Homer City; Nicholas Novak and wife Jessika, of Blairsville; and Tiffany Windsor and husband Nicholas, of Penn Run; three great-grandchildren, Mason Gearhart, Chase Michael and Kendall Windsor; and three sisters, Helen Chappell, of West Virginia; Julie Petrof, of Ohio; and Beatrice Edwards, of Johnstown.
Margaret was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Edward S. Beilchick Sr., and six brothers and sisters, Andy, Mike, James, Charles, Mary Cassol and Ann Beilchick.
Friends will be received Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. with her service following at 1 p.m. at McCabe-Roof Funeral Home, 565 Franklin St., Clymer. Interment will follow in Oakland Cemetery, Indiana. The family is requesting masks be worn to keep everyone safe.
The family requests memorial donations be made to Heilwood Presbyterian Church, PA 403, Heilwood, PA 15745. Online condolences may be made at www.mccaberooffh.com.