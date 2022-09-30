Margaret “Dianne” Brooke

Margaret “Dianne” (Rouser) Brooke, 62, of Clarksburg, passed away peacefully Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, in Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital.
Born Feb. 4, 1960, in Washington, D.C., she was a daughter of Edward and Betty Jane (Warder) Rouser.
Dianne was a graduate of Oxon Hill Senior High School. She went on to own and operate Waldorf Cab and Calvert County Cab Companies for 25 years. She was also employed with H&R Block Tax Services for 20 years, where she earned numerous merit awards. Although she was known for being dedicated to her work, there was no greater love or passion in Dianne’s life than her grandchildren.
Dianne leaves behind her daughters, Tina Rouser, of Indiana, and Mellissa (Calvin Jr.) Burnette, of Johnstown; step-children, Frank Brooke Jr., of Waldorf, Md., and Theresa Brooke, of King George, Va.; five grandchildren, Brianna Robertson, Mathis Holton Jr., Jessica Holton, Christina Rouser and Dalontay Brooke; sisters, Treva (Melvin) Bosley, of Otto, N.C., and Vandalia (Scott) Hicks, of Indiana; brother, George (Elsie) Rouser, of Homer City; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends.
Besides her parents, Dianne was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Tiffany Henderson, and her husband, Frank Brooke Sr.
Family and friends will be received from 10 a.m. until the time of service at 11 a.m. Saturday at Bowser-Minich Funeral Home, 500 Ben Franklin Road S., Indiana.
Interment will follow in Oakland Cemetery.
Memorial contributions in Dianne’s memory may be made to Indiana County Humane Society, 191 Airport Road, Indiana, PA 15701.
Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.bowserminich.com.