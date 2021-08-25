Margaret E. Harkleroad

Margaret E. (Brothers) Harkleroad, 97, died peacefully at home on Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021.
She was born Jan. 23, 1924, in Burnside Township, Clearfield County. She was the daughter of Melvin C. Brothers and Annie M. (Caldwell) Brothers. She married Howard Harkleroad on April 27, 1947. He predeceased her in 2012.
Margaret graduated from Cherry Tree High School in 1942 and completed a semester at Indiana Normal School. Regretfully she could not afford to continue there.
From that life experience, she ensured that each of her children had a plan and the means to get a college education.
She worked in Lancaster during World War II as a “Rosie the Riveter.” Margaret “kept the books” for Long View Farm, and supported the farming operations in numerous ways. She was a homemaker as well.
Margaret was a member of East Ridge Harmony United Methodist Church in Westover. She was a member of the Harmony Grange for more than 50 years. She was a founding volunteer for the annual Harmony Grange Fair and managed the canned goods department from its beginning until 10 years ago.
She also worked in the kitchen to help prepare the homemade food served from Grange stands and for Grange dinners.
She also was the “apple lady” at the Harkleroad’s apple stand at the Harmony Grange Fair, keeping the butter bowl full of shiny apples.
Margaret was a supporter of youth development and education. Through the International Farm Youth Exchange (IFYE), she and her family hosted a young woman from New Zealand.
Years later, Margaret and Howard were able to be hosted in an exchange visit and traveled to New Zealand to stay with their original guest.
Margaret also believed in personal development and attended and completed a Dale Carnegie course.
Margaret participated in hobby clubs, social groups and other community civic and educational groups.
Margaret is survived by her children, Alice (Hugh) Daly, of Dubois; Joe Harkleroad, of Westover; Ellen (Pete) Marshall, of Falls Creek; and Andy (Teri) Harkleroad, of Cherry Tree; her granddaughters, Nic (Keith) Becker, of Altoona, and Andrea (Marc) Wilson, of Danville; her grandsons, Quinn (Emily) Daly, of Burlington, Vt., and Owen (Joselyn) Daly, of Durham, N.C.; her great-granddaughter, Kara Jo Feaster, of Altoona; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Margaret was the last surviving member of her family, having been predeceased by her sister, Mildred (Brothers) Kopp, and her brothers, Alden Brothers, Clyde Brothers and Edgar Brothers.
Family and friends are invited to gather for a Celebration of Life service at the East Ridge Harmony United Methodist Church, 1713 Ridge Road, Westover, at 1 p.m. Saturday. A lunch will be served following the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the East Ridge Harmony United Methodist Church.
Arrangements are with McCabe-Roof Funeral Home in Clymer. Online tributes and condolences can be made and seen at their website, www.mccaberooffh.com.