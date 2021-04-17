Margaret E. “Peggy” Lichtenfels, 83, of Robinson, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, April 15, 2021, at Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center.
Born Sept. 13, 1937, in Bolivar, she was a daughter of John A. and Lillian E. (Rossman) Baird.
She also was preceded in death by brothers Andrew, William, Danny and Edward, and sisters Martha, Irene, Francie, Brenda and Donna.
She is survived by her husband of 62 years, Howard “Roosie” Lichtenfels; daughter Virginia Somers and husband Mark, Robinson; granddaughter Brittany Shinsky and husband Clinton, Clarksburg; brother Albert Baird and wife Roberta, New Florence; sisters Marlene Crusan, Bolivar, and Rebecca Shearer, Punxsutawney; extended family Leora Jean Garland; Lisa, Wade and Marissa Flickinger; and Bob and Donna Mundorff; and numerous nieces, nephews and other family members.
Peggy was a member and treasurer of Bolivar Community Bible Church, secretary/treasurer of Robinson Community Center, West Wheatfield Township auditor, former Girl Scout Leader, leader for the Lionettes and spent countless hours as a volunteer for numerous other community groups in the Robinson area.
The family expresses sincere gratitude to Dr. Eckels, Aggie and staff along with Vince Spellani.
Friends will be received from 5 to 8 p.m. Sunday at Kenneth A. Stuart Funeral Home, 139 Ligonier St., New Florence, where a service will be held at 1 p.m. Monday. Interment in Germany Lutheran Cemetery. Online condolences may be placed at www.thestu artfuneralhomes.com.