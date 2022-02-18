Margaret E. 'Peg' Snyder

Margaret Elizabeth “Peg” Snyder, 91, passed away on Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, at Beacon Ridge Nursing Home.
Born on Nov. 10, 1930, in Lucernemines, she was the daughter of Kuzma and Susanne (Pluchinsky) Shevchick.
Margaret was employed as a warehouse manager for Quaker State Oil Company from 1961 until her retirement in 1989, working in the Indiana warehouse and then transferring to the Pittsburgh branch.
She also worked as an office administrator for Bowser-Minich Funeral Home until 2007.
Margaret was a member of St. Bernard of Clairvaux Catholic Church and the Catholic Daughters of America. She was an avid gardener and a member of the Indiana County Herbal Group. Most of all, she loved spending time with her family, especially her grandsons.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 65 years, Robert Sr.; her parents; and her sisters, Ann Gudac and Mary Smith.
She will be sadly missed by her children, Susan Smith, of Indiana, and Robert (Lisa) Snyder Jr., of Shelocta; as well as her grandchildren, Matthew and Benjamin Snyder; and many nieces and nephews.
A funeral Mass will be held at St. Bernard of Clairvaux Church with interment to follow in the church cemetery. At the request of the family, visitation and services will be private.
