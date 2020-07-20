Margaret Elizabeth Sabo, 95, passed away Saturday, July 18, 2020, while at Communities at Indian Haven.
The daughter of Hubert T. and Virginia E. (Templeton) Reed, she was born March 20, 1925, in Johnson City, N.Y.
Margaret was an active member of Grace United Methodist Church. She enjoyed traveling, crocheting, reading and playing piano.
Surviving are her brother, Lester S. Reed, and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Margaret was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Richard; and a brother, Eugene Reed.
Funeral arrangements are private and under the direction of the John A. Lefdahl Funeral Home.