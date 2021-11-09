Margaret J. "Peggy" Cunningham

Margaret J. “Peggy” (Graziano) Cunningham, 90, of Towson, Md., formerly of Indiana, died Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, at the Pickersgill Retirement Home, Towson, Md.
Born in Indiana Hospital in December of 1930, she was a daughter of Chauncey Graziano Sr. and Angelina (Mancabelli) Graziano.
She lived in Iselin during her early years and was about 11 years old when her father passed. Three years later her family moved to Indiana where she attended and graduated from Indiana High School.
Peggy met her husband, Harold Cunningham, and was married in August 1949, a marital union that spanned 66 years until Harold’s passing on Oct. 6, 2015. Together they raised four children.
She worked as an operating room scheduler and held other positions at Indiana Hospital from 1968 until 1995 when she retired. After which she did volunteer work at the hospital on and off for several years. She was active in the community and was a long-time member of the Catholic Daughters of America at St. Bernard’s of Clairvaux Roman Catholic Church where she worshiped every Sunday and holy day until she moved to Maryland in 2017.
Peggy enjoyed people and socializing. She was active in many things: bridge club, bowling, the Red Hat Society and she also enjoyed square dancing with her husband, Harold. Amidst all of her activities she always made time for her family and would travel to visit them as their careers took them out of Indiana to other states. Christmas was one of her favorite holidays. Then, all of her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and her sister and brother-in-law, Betty and Albert Sgro, would always come to visit. The house was always decorated perfectly and she prepared a wonderful meal for everyone.
She is survived by her four children: Tom Cunningham, Novi, Mich.; Patricia Holmes, Forest Hill, Md.; Brenda Vinton, Purcellville, Va.; and Steve Cunningham, Marietta, Ga. Other survivors include her nine grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren and the following siblings: Betty Sgro, Berlin, Md.; Chancey Graziano, Bonita Springs, Fla.; and Nancy Lambert, Woodstock, Ga.
In addition to her parents, Peggy was preceded in death by her sister, Ann Betts, who passed away in November of 2001.
A gathering of friends and family will be held Friday from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Rairigh-Bence Funeral Home & Crematory of Indiana. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday at 11 a.m. at St. Bernard’s of Clairvaux Church, Indiana. Entombment of her cremated remains will be at the mausoleum at St. Bernard Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the Cunningham Family asks that memorial donations in their mother’s name be made to a charitable organization of your choice.
Online condolences may be offered at: www.rbfh.net.