Margaret Jane Floyd, 76, of Shelocta, passed away Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, while at St. Andrew’s Village.
The daughter of David M. and Nina M. (Samons) Edwards, she was born Nov. 29, 1945, in Marion, Ind.
Surviving are her children, Leo Bridenthal, of Walbash, Ind.; Rodney Bridenthal, of Shelocta; Chris Bridenthal, of South Carolina; and Randy (Carlene) Bridenthal, of Great Falls, Mont.; grandchildren, Emma, Cooper, Gracee, Lillian, Nick, Tiffany and Amy; and great-grandchildren, Teagan and Paislee.
Margaret was preceded in death by her parents and a son, Cory Bridenthal.
Funeral arrangements are private and have been entrusted to the John A. Lefdahl Funeral Home.
Interment in Oakland Cemetery will be private.