Margaret Jean “Peggy” McHenry Lepley-Hermann, 94, of Indiana, passed away Monday, June 27, 2022. The only child of Ralph and Alice (Chambers) McHenry, Peggy was born Jan. 9, 1928.
A life-long resident of Indiana, she lived in their family home on Clymer Avenue until she graduated college and married her high school sweetheart, Eugene Lepley, of Ernest.
Tracing her family tree back several generations in Indiana County, her parents’ ancestors are buried in the same graveyard at Gilgal Church. Peggy was fascinated by family bloodlines, often finding unexpected relatives, although distant, among her friends and acquaintances.
She grew up surrounded by extended family — her mother was one of eight children, and her father was one of 20. Relatives were always coming and going, sometimes remaining for extended stays. Even coworkers and friends in need found refuge in the McHenry home. As such, caring for others was a special part of Peggy’s personality and a life-long passion.
In 1949, Peggy became the first person in her family to earn a college degree — in mathematics education from Indiana State Teachers College — an unusual STEM major for a female before the phrase was even created. While in school, she belonged to the Beta Theta Upsilon sorority.
Her first job was as a math teacher at Oil City High School while her husband, Gene, finished his degree at Slippery Rock State Teachers College.
In 1954, a few years after their children, Susan and Gene Jr., were born, they returned to Indiana and bought a house on Church Street near her parents’ newly constructed home.
She remained in Indiana for the rest of her life.
While she taught math briefly at Keith School and substituted on occasion, Peggy focused on raising her children, often alone because Gene was busy teaching, coaching after-school sports in all seasons, volunteering and founding the Indiana Jaycees.
She still found time to play bridge and golf and served as a Ruling Elder at Calvary Presbyterian Church where, until her passing, she was the longest continuing member — 82 years since her confirmation. She was also a board member at the Salvation Army and belonged to the PEO service sorority.
In the 1960s, Peggy earned her master’s in Library Science at West Virginia University as Gene was getting his doctorate in education. While there, she collected locally produced paperweights, which she displayed in the window of their home.
From the late 1960s until the early 1980s, Peggy served as the librarian at United High School in Armagh while Gene was a professor at IUP. Upon their retirement, they spent time traveling, golfing and sailing the Chesapeake Bay.
Several years after Gene’s death, Peggy met and married Robert Hermann, a retired naval aviator, farmer and IUP professor. They enjoyed traveling, taking ocean cruises and visiting friends and family.
As she aged, Peggy moved into her parents’ home on Church Street before buying a condominium at The Villas at Wolf Run and then living, for her final few months, at The Fountains personal care home.
Peggy had an understandable distrust of years ending in the numeral “9.” She lost her father, Ralph, in 1979; her husband, Gene, in 1989; her mother, Alice, in 1999; and her second husband, Bob, in 2009. She broke the string by living through 2019 without incident.
Peggy is survived by her two children: Susan Lepley Miller and her husband, Harold, of Indiana; Eugene E. Lepley Jr. and his wife, Pamela, of Richmond, Va.; two grandchildren: Evan Miller and wife, Heather; and Eugene E. Lepley III. and wife, Andrea; and three great-grandchildren: Owen and Lillian Miller and Eugene E. “Eddie” Lepley IV.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to Dr. Bernard Coppolo — she was his second patient in Indiana; Dr. Matthew Klain; her personal caregivers at the condo; the VNA nurses; and the staff at The Fountains.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 9, 2022, at Calvary Presbyterian Church. Friends will be received in the church’s Chalice Room one hour beforehand at 10 a.m. A reception will follow the service. Reverend Richard Cassel will officiate. It will be live-streamed at www.calvarychurchpa.com.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to IUP’s Dr. Eugene Lepley Scholarship Fund at www.iup.edu — the only academic scholarship in the department of health and physical education.
To view the online obituary, sign the guest registry or send condolences, please visit www.robinson lytleshoemaker.com.