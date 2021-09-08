Margaret L. Stiteler, 87, of Smicksburg, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021, at her home.
She was born on July 31, 1934, in Smicksburg, to Earl and Charlotte (Galentine) McClelland.
Margaret graduated from Dayton High School and lived most of her life in Smicksburg. She retired in 2006 after 40 years as a secretary and bookkeeper with Kovalchick Salvage Company and previously worked for Ford Motor Company. Margaret was a member of Smicksburg Lutheran Church. She enjoyed golfing, cooking and drinking a great glass of wine. Margaret was very social and loved life to the fullest.
Her memory will be cherished by her son, David D. Stiteler, of Smicksburg; her daughters, Terri Stiteler and husband, Allan Robes, of Lake Dallas, Texas; and Charisse Backus and husband Darren, of Rockwall, Texas; granddaughter, Meccala Wright and husband Shane, of Madill, Okla.; great-grandsons, Luke and Lane; and her stepbrother, Tom Stiteler, of Indiana.
Margaret was preceded in death by her parents; her stepfather, William Stiteler; and numerous brothers and sisters.
A memorial service will be announced at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made in Margaret’s honor to Salem Lutheran Church, PO Box 87, Smicksburg, PA 16256.
Arrangements are being handled by the Bauer-Bly Funeral Home Inc. To leave an online condolence for Margaret’s family please visit www.bauerfuneral.com.