Margaret Louise Shields, 91, of Marion Center, passed away Friday, Dec. 24, 2021, while at Indiana Regional Medical Center.
The daughter of Harold Leroy and Sarah Grace (Jamison) Johnston, she was born March 10, 1930, in Indiana County.
Margaret received her baptism at Washington Presbyterian Church. She was employed by Marion Center Area School District for over 24 years as a cafeteria worker.
Margaret enjoyed eating out, crafts, playing cards and attending activities at the Indiana Social Center, but especially enjoyed playing bingo.
Surviving are her sons, Dennis Shields and wife, Grace, of Mayport, and Gary Shields and wife, Marie, of Marion Center; daughter-in-law, Darlene Shields, Creekside; brother, William H. Johnston and wife, Ruth, of Marion Center; 18 grandchildren; 32 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Margaret was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Larry Shields; children, Ronald Shields and Linda LaVan; brother; Don Johnston; and a son-in-law, Chuck LaVan.
Funeral arrangements are private and have been entrusted to the John A. Lefdahl Funeral Home.
Interment in the Oakland Cemetery will be private.