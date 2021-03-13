Margaret M. Drennen

Margaret M. Yantos Drennen, 93, of Homer City, formerly of Ford City, died Thursday, March 11, 2021, at Premier Armstrong.
She was born on Sept. 2, 1927, in Cadogan to Paul Yantos and Mary Stefanick Yantos.
She was married for 54 years to Richard N. Drennen (died March 3, 2002). Along with her husband, she was the former owner of Dick Drennen Chevrolet, Homer City.
She enjoyed many years watching her sons play amateur hockey. She was an avid golfer and member of the Indiana Country Club and Ladies League. She loved baking, crocheting and spending time with her family.
She also was preceded in death by a son, Richard L. Drennen (died Oct. 10, 2017), as well as brothers Joseph, Paul, Michael and Martin Vantos; and sisters Katherine Klimkowicz, Helen Boback and Mary Vantos.
She is survived by her son James G. Drennen ,of Kittanning; and granddaughters Kelsey Drennen, of Erie, and Hailey Drennen, of Indiana.
The family would like to thank River Cliff Terrace for all their excellent care for the past five years, especially Meghan and Brian.
Mantini Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Services will be private for the family, with interment in St. Louis Cemetery, Lucernemines.