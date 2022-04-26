Margaret M. Guiher, 101, of Aultman, passed peacefully surrounded by her family Saturday, April 23, 2022.
Born March 9, 1921, in Aultman, she was one of 15 children to Stephen and Amelia (Brazosky) Kubala. Margaret married the love of her life, Thomas Guiher, on Nov. 5, 1938. Together, they raised a beautiful family and enjoyed traveling the countryside.
Margaret worked at Federal Lab for many years, where she made a wealth of lifelong friends. She enjoyed playing bingo and going to Senior Citizens, where she was proud to be one of the original attendees of the center.
In addition to her parents and husband of 73 years, Margaret was preceded in death by an infant son, Thomas Reed, six brothers, six sisters, grandson Jeffrey Burkett and infant grandson Jeremy Livingston.
She leaves behind three daughters, Helen (Don) Burkett, Evelyn (Bill) Fegley and Gina (Butch) Livingston; six grandchildren, Bryan (Lyn) Burkett, Donald Burkett, Michelle (Randy) Sell, Michael (Francoise) Hsu, Kayla McGraw and Thomas Livingston; six great-grandchildren; sisters, Jenny Scanlon and Agnes Hathcoat; a brother, James Kubala; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Family and friends will be received from 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesday in the Bowser Minich Funeral Home, 500 Ben Franklin Road South, where a Blessing Service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday. Interment will follow in Oakland Cemetery.
A special note of gratitude to 365 Hospice for the care, compassion and love that was provided to Margaret and her family — this will never be forgotten.
Online memories can be shared and condolences expressed to the family at www.bowserminich.com.