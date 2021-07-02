Margaret M. Hilovsky

Margaret Mrvan Hilovsky, 96, died Tuesday, June 29, 2021, peacefully at her home in Peachtree City, Ga.
She was born in Braeburn on Jan. 28, 1925, the daughter of John Mrvan and Marcella Mendalovia Mrvan, later residing in Arnold, Lower Burrell, Indiana, and then Peachtree City, Ga., during her later years.
She was a dedicated wife, loving mother, energetic grandmother and great-grandmother, devoted family member and friend.
She was a devout Catholic, a member of All Saints Church and Mount Saint Peter Roman Catholic Church, and a 50-plus year member of the Catholic Daughters of the Americas. She found her first job at Bell Telephone, one she jokingly said she never should have left, before going on to work tirelessly at the Praha Hotel, which she owned and operated for over 50 years with her husband of 57 years, Michael J. Hilovsky.
She enjoyed cooking, carrying on her Slovak traditions, cross-stitching, walking, gardening, traveling, and spending time with her family and friends. A lifelong, avid Pittsburgh sports fan, she especially loved watching and cheering for the Penguins.
She is survived by her two children, Linda Hackett, of Senoia, Ga., and Edward Hilovsky and his wife Margaret, of Indiana; three grandsons, Matthew Hackett and his wife Samantha, with great-granddaughters Megan and Katelyn, of Woodstock, Ga.; Shawn Hackett and his wife Cara, with great-grandsons Tyler and Aaron, of Charlotte, N.C.; and Kevin Hackett, with great-grandsons Kyle and Michael, of St. Petersburg, Fla.; and many adored nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her 12 brothers and sisters.
A Divine Liturgy and Panachida will be held at 9 a.m. Saturday, July 17, at St. Anne Byzantine Catholic Church, 48 Franklin St, Clymer. Interment will follow for immediate family at St. Mary Cemetery in Lower Burrell.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to Southern Grace Hospice, 80 Candler Road, McDonough, GA 30253.