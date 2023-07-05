Margaret M. Jerko, 97, died Saturday, July 1, 2023, at Punxsutawney Area Hospital.
She was born March 24, 1926, in a small mining town named Frances Mines, which was located near Rossiter. She was born to Anna (Pastercik) and Philip Zemlin.
On Feb. 17, 1947, she married George R. Jerko. They were married for 61 years.
She had lived most of her life in Punxsutawney and most recently resided in Home at Crystal Waters Personal Care Home.
Margaret had worked as a telephone operator in Philadelphia. She was also employed in a factory and did assembly work in a defense plant. Throughout her life she enjoyed sewing, quilting and shopping.
Margaret was a member of St. Anne’s Byzantine Catholic Church of Clymer, and previously of SS. Peter and Paul Byzantine Catholic Church of Punxsutawney.
Margaret is survived by two daughters, Darlene McNeil and husband David, of Indiana, and Donna Bowser and husband Eugene, of Punxsutawney; a son-in-law, Michael Kennis, of Mercer; six grandchildren, Robert Kennis and wife Deana, of Mercer, Ryan Kennis and wife Kim of Pittsburgh, Richard Kennis and wife Megan, of Hanover, Bryan McNeil and wife Amanda, of Suquamish, Wash., Nicholas Bowser, of Punxsutawney, and Heather McNeil and husband Zach Lau, of Pittsburgh; and nine great-grandchildren.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Barbara Kennis.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, July 6, 2023, at the Deeley Funeral Home, Punxsutawney.
A funeral liturgy will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, July 7, 2023, at SS. Peter and Paul Byzantine Catholic Church, with Father Vasyl Kadar officiating.
Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery, Punxsutawney.
Online condolences may be made at www.deeley funeralhome.com.
