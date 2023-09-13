Margaret Mary “Margi” Burkley Barr, 58, of Shady Grove, passed away unexpectedly Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, at home.
She was born July 26, 1965, in Tacoma, Wash., the daughter of the late Robert James Jr. and Marriet “Dolli” (Moore) Burkley.
She also was preceded in death by her husband, Brett Barr.
Margi is survived by her children, Angela Pierce and Matthew, Steven Slaugenhaupt and Shannon Johnston, Derek Slaugenhaupt and Rosemaire Mack, Tony Soto and Jessica Stehley-Soto; Amanda Flores and Ernesto; “Naggi” to grandchildren Ariana, Anthony, Xander, Rilynn, Matthew, Amelia, Mavryk, Kyler, Eliza and and Athena; fiancé James S. Shumaker Jr.; sisters Katherine (Burkley) Burke and Elizabeth “Sis” Seigh; and brother Robert James Burkley III.
Margi enjoyed picnics, fishing, camping and being a grandmother, especially the time she got to spend with her grandbabies.
At her request, there will be no public visitation or service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the funeral home to help with final expenses.
Online condolences may be made at www.thestuartfuneralhomes.com.
