Margaret Moss

Margaret Ann (Reed) Moss, 90, of Fredericksburg, Va., formerly of Indiana, died Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, at Harmony at Falls Run Assisted Living Facility, Fredericksburg, Va.
Margaret (Peggy) was born in Lower Burrell to Joseph Q. and Margaret (Garner) Reed. She graduated from Indiana State Teachers College.
Peggy is survived by her children: Scott Moss, of New Jersey; James and Marie Moss, of Philadelphia; Anthe and Chris Morris, of Virginia; as well as her grandchildren, niece and nephews.
Most of Peggy’s life was lived in western Pennsylvania. She enjoyed music, art, doll collecting and “antiquing.” Prior to her retirement, Peggy had worked as an art teacher and then for Indiana Day Care. She was a faithful member of Zion Lutheran Church, Indiana, for more than 40 years. She enjoyed participating in many ministries at the church, including hospital visitations and writing welcome letters to visitors.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her brother, her sister and her husband, Roy Moss.
Due to the current pandemic conditions, there will be no funeral or memorial service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the food pantry at Zion Lutheran Church, 100 S. Sixth St., Indiana, PA 15701.