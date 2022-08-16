Margaret “Peg” Czora, 89, of Ernest, passed away Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, while at Crystal Waters Personal Care Home.
The daughter of Thomas and Gertrude (Neale) Smith, she was born Dec. 13, 1932, in Ernest.
Peg attended Ernest Bible Church and loved her church family. She was a talented artist who enjoyed painting. Peg loved tending to her flower gardens.
Surviving are her sisters, June Garzoni and Beverly Smith; nieces and nephews, Sam (Connie), Tom (Marcy), Tim (Marcy), Lori, Greg, John (Sophia), Lisa and Vonna Jo (Steve); special cousin, Linda; sisters-in-law, Eileen and Jane Smith; special angels, Toca, Debbie, Barb and Angie; and numerous great-nieces and -nephews.
Peg was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Alice Bowman; brothers, Bill and Bob Smith; niece, Annie; and nephews, Gordan, Bill and Bob.
Friends will be received on Wednesday from 10 to 11 a.m. at the John A. Lefdahl Funeral Home. A funeral service will immediately follow in the Lefdahl Chapel with Pastor John Sykes officiating.
Interment will follow in Oakland Cemetery.
The family would like to offer a special thank you to the staff at Crystal Waters Personal Care Home for their dedicated care and compassion.