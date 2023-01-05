Margaret “Peg” Kupetz, 97, of Indiana, formerly of Mahaffey and Barnesboro (now known as Northern Cambria), passed away peacefully on Dec. 30, 2022, at Communities of Indiana Haven.
Peg was born Jan. 17, 1925, in Mahaffey, the daughter of Woodrow “Guy” and Lois (McDevitt) Wensel. She attended school in Mahaffey where she played on the girls’ basketball team and proudly earned several athletic letters before graduating in 1943.
Peg could start a conversation with just about anyone. She and her best high school friend were full of ideas and dreams.
They wanted to see more of the world. Together they moved to Johnstown and attended beauty school, then lived there and honed their skills.
Soon something called her to Barnesboro, and this is where she continued styling hair and working in a local dress shop.
It wasn’t long until Peg met and was sharing any time left in a day with a young man, Francis “Fran” Kupetz, whom she would later marry in 1946. Fran and Peg traveled to places near and far together.
A son, Greg, was born in 1948, and soon trips were shortened and made kid-friendly.
In 1960, Peg traveled to New York to take on something she had always hoped to accomplish: training and certification for electrolysis. She then would have her own business located in their home and known to everyone as K Studio. Peg would always say, “My business has never been work for me. I’ve always seen it as an opportunity to make new friends or spend time with those I’ve known for years and years. I think I probably love my job more than most people love theirs.”
She is survived by her son, Gregory, and his wife, Barbara Kupetz, of Indiana.
Peg was preceded in death by her parents; her loving husband and travel partner, Fran (2002); and a brother, Woodrow (Ward).
Family and friends will be received from 2 to 6 p.m. Monday at Moriconi Funeral Home Inc., Northern Cambria. Interment at Mahaffey Cemetery will be private.
Memorial contributions in honor of Peg may be forwarded to Communities at Indian Haven, 1675 Saltsburg Ave., Indiana, PA 15701.