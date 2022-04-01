Margaret “Peggy” Ann Horchak, 87, of Indiana, died Tuesday, March 29, 2022, at her home surrounded by her family.
Born Nov. 10, 1934, in Johnstown, she was the daughter of William Carl Schry and Mary (Hughes) Schry. She was the wife of Michael Donald Horchak, whom she married June 12, 1954, spending more than 64 years together.
Peggy was a graduate of Johnstown Catholic High School. After graduation she attended Mount Aloysius College in Cresson, where she received her associate’s degree. For many years she worked as a preschool teacher before moving to Florida, where she and her husband owned and operated a plant nursery.
Peggy was an avid reader and enjoyed crocheting, crossword puzzles and sudoku. She loved the Pittsburgh Steelers, Hines Ward and the Pittsburgh Pirates, but most importantly she loved her family.
She was a member of St. Bernard of Clairvaux Church, Indiana; and a bridge club called the Ding-a-lings.
Peggy is survived by her children, Mary Ann Duncan, of Indiana; Michael Horchak (Bonnie), of Rural Valley; David Horchak, of Cherry Tree; and Bruce Horchak (Marty), of Tampa, Fla. She will also be missed by 10 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild; her brother, Jim Schry (Eli), of Michigan; brother-in-law, Danny Omasta (Wilma); niece, Vickie Balthaser (Dave); nephew, Mike Omasta (Lisa); and friends, Bernadette Wolff, Evelyn Haggerty, June Vanuccie and Chris Brewer.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Kathleen Beckner, and granddaughter, Elizabeth Duncan.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday at 10 a.m. at St. Bernard of Clairvaux Church, with the Rev. Fr. Tage Danielson, OFM, Cap., as celebrant. Burial will be in the church cemetery. The Horchak family is being assisted by Rairigh-Bence Funeral Home & Crematory of Indiana.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Indiana County Humane Society, 191 Airport Road, Indiana, PA 15701.
