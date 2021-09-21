Margaret 'Peggy' Baker

Margaret “Peggy” (Nichol) Baker, 94, of Indiana, passed away Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021.
A daughter of Ralph and Mildred (Wells) Nichol, she was born April 28, 1927, in South Mahoning Township, Marion Center.
Margaret was a 1945 graduate of Marion Center High School. She earned a degree in fashion from the Academy of Art University in Pittsburgh. Margaret was a talented seamstress, sewing suits and dresses for herself and many others from an early age that continued throughout her life. She was a member of Graystone Presbyterian Church, serving the Lord with her many years singing in the Chancel Choir. Margaret was also a member of the Order of the Eastern Star. She enjoyed gardening, maintaining a beautiful yard with flowers and growing vegetables. Margaret will be remembered for always wearing a hat no matter where she went.
She is survived by two children: Bradley Baker (Janet), of Commodore; Susan Mauro (Joe), of Cochranton; grandchildren, Sarah Rambin, Devin Carter and Jennifer Curry; step-grandchild, Justin Mauro; and a great-granddaughter, Clara Jean Curry. Margaret is also survived by the following siblings, William Nichol (Lilly), of State College; Grace Himes (Robert), of Rochester Mills; Emabel Anderson, of Decatur, Ga.; and Lois Jean Fleming (Edward), of McMurray; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death, on April 9, 2014, by her beloved husband of 64 years, Delbert M. Baker; three brothers, Beryl, Warren and Robert Nichol; and a sister, Marian Rusnak.
All services are private. Interment will be in Oakland Cemetery Mausoleum. Robinson-Lytle-Shoemaker Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.
A special thank you to the staff at Moorehead Place for providing quality care and emotional support.
To sign the online guest book or send condolences, please visit www.robinson lytleshoemaker.com.