Margaret J. “Peggy” (Graziano) Cunningham, 90, of Towson, Md., formerly of Indiana, died Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, at the Pickersgill Retirement Home, Towson, Md.
A gathering of friends and family will be held Friday, Nov. 12, from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Rairigh-Bence Funeral Home & Crematory of Indiana. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday, Nov. 13, at 11 a.m. at St. Bernard’s of Clairvaux Church, Indiana. Entombment of her cremated remains will be at the mausoleum at St. Bernard Cemetery.
A complete obituary will appear in The Indiana Gazette on Tuesday, Nov. 9.