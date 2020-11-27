Margaret Robinson

Margaret “Peg” (Chick) Robinson, 93, of Indiana, formerly of Blairsville, died Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, at Communities at Indian Haven, Indiana.
Born March 5, 1927, in Greensburg, she was the daughter of Leslie A. Chick and Margaret H. “Midge” (Hamilton) Chick.
Peg was a member of Calvary Presbyterian Church, Indiana, where she had served as a deacon. Years ago, she was the “Amana Radar Range” lady at the former Pyle Appliance of Blairsville. She was a great supporter of small-town local businesses, working as a main street manager for downtown Blairsville, Meadville and, most recently, Indiana. She was a member of the Indiana Garden Club, the Indiana Arts Council and the Indiana Ball Room Dance Club, where she enjoyed dancing with her special friend, the late Halley “Doc” Willison.
She was also a member of the Blairsville Century Club and the Blairsville Monday Night Music Club. Peg was
a piano accompanist throughout her high school years. She loved “the shore,” dancing and painting. Peg had a true appreciation for the beauty of nature. She loved her nine grandchildren and, when her great-grandchildren came along, she loved them just as much.
Survivors include her sons, Robert A. Robinson, Tucson, Ariz., and Jay H. Robinson and wife Corinna, Round Top, Texas; daughters, Ruth R. Sulkosky and husband George, Blairsville, and Judy R. Cavalancia and husband Jeff, Indiana; grandchildren, Anton Sulkosky and wife Kelly; Roman Sulkosky and wife Dana; Angela Shoop and husband Josh; James Cavalancia and wife Kaite; Carmen Buggey and husband Shane; Desiree Cavalancia; Dakota Robinson and wife Sarah; Ryder and Dusti Robinson; great-grandchildren, Luke, Benjamin, Simon, Ethan, Isaac, Kian and Parker; half-brother William Chick and wife, Kay, Indiana; and half-sister, Leslie McMaster, Austin, Texas.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, George Chick.
Visitation will take place at the James F. Ferguson Funeral Home Inc., 25 W. Market St. Blairsville, on Monday, from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
A private service will be held at 1 p.m.. Masks are
required in the funeral home.
Interment will be in Blairsville Cemetery, Blairsville.
If so desired, memorial donations may be made to: Indiana Garden Club, 2 Whites Woods Trail, Indiana, PA 15701.