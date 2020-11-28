Margaret Robinson

Margaret “Peg” (Chick) Robinson, 93, of Indiana, formerly of Blairsville, died Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, at Communities at Indian Haven, Indiana.
Visitation will take place at the James F. Ferguson Funeral Home Inc., 25 W. Market St. Blairsville, on Monday from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. A private service will be held at 1 p.m. Masks are required in the funeral home.
Interment will be in Blairsville Cemetery, Blairsville.
If so desired, memorial donations may be made to: Indiana Garden Club, 2 Whites Woods Trail, Indiana, PA 15701.