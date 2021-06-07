Margaret “Marge” Rouse, 91, Northern Cambria, passed away Saturday, June 5, 2021, at UPMC Altoona Hospital.
Born May 21, 1930, in Barnesboro, she was the daughter of Michael and Theresa (Kocik) Most.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Ralph Rouse, who died May 16, 1993; brother Victor Most; and sisters Mary Smith and Agnes Leslie.
She is survived by her children, Ralph “Skip” Rouse, Ebensburg; Mary Kay (Bernie) Venslosky, Northern Cambria; Sue (Ken) Strong, Carrolltown; John (Marianne) Rouse, Northern Cambria; and Theresa (Mike) Kemock, Colver; 19 grandchildren and 32 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister, Patricia Stossel, Stroudsburg.
She was a member of Prince of Peace Catholic Church and Altar & Rosary Society where she was an active volunteer in the parish for many years. She was a devout Catholic who had a personal devotion to the Carmelite Monastery in Loretto and to St. Theresa.
Marge enjoyed being part of the local community and worked many years alongside her husband and family as the owners of Rouse’s Flower Shop where she was always happy to assist the customers. The matriarch of the family, she loved her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She instilled religious values and a strong work ethic in her children and grandchildren. She will be deeply missed.
Family and friends will be received from 3 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Moriconi Funeral Home Inc., Northern Cambria. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Wednesday at Prince of Peace Church with Fr. Matthew Baum officiating. Committal will be in St. John’s Roman Catholic Cemetery.