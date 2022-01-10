Margaret Troska, 91, of Cramer, passed away Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, at home.
Born Aug. 31, 1930, in Johnstown, she was the daughter of Harry and Anna (Maslak) Strushensky, who preceded her in death.
She was also preceded in death by her husband, James E. Troska; sisters, Catherine Strushensky and Dorothy Cernansky; and brothers, John, Daniel and Richard Strushensky.
She is survived by daughters Donna Mitchell and husband Greg, Blairsville; Patricia O’Shell and husband Charles, New Florence; and Bonnie Henry and husband Mark, New Florence; grandchildren, Brian Henry and wife Kristin (Parker); Eric Henry and wife Megan (Cooper); and Zakariah Ayad; great-grandchildren Abigail, Cole, Olive Jake and Mckenna Henry; sisters, Helen Trapanotto and Mildred Youler; brothers, Michael Strushensky and Edward Strushensky; and extended family, Sandy and Keith Skavang.
Friends will be received from 11 a.m. until the time of service at 1 p.m. Tuesday at Richard C. Stuart Funeral Home, 392 E. Philadelphia St., Armagh. The Rev. Norman C. Kaufman will officiate.
Interment will be in Armagh Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to charities that were near to Margaret’s heart, either a cancer research charity or a veterans charity.
Online condolences may be left at www.thestuartfuneralhomes.com.