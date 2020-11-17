Margaret Usko

Margaret “Peggy” Usko, 89, the daughter of John and Anna (Gabster) Kundla, was born on Dec. 1, 1930, in Graceton. Last Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, she peacefully passed at Indiana Regional Medical Center.
Peggy was a graduate of Homer City High school and married Frank Usko shortly after graduation. She worked hard and took pride in her many years of employment at Season-All Industries in Indiana.
She was a member of Our Lady of the Assumption Roman Catholic Church, Coral.
Peggy was an avid bingo player that could often be found at local bingo venues, loved card games with the family and enjoyed traveling with her friends on many bus trips to various casinos in the tri-state area.
Her other favorite pastime was dancing. Friends will remember seeing her on the dance floor whenever there was dance music nearby. Whether it was weddings, church bazaars or festivals, you would see her doing the polka, Jitterbug, or even The Twist.
She was devoted to her family and especially enjoyed the times she spent babysitting and spoiling her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Peggy is survived by her son, Bill (Josie) Usko, of Graceton; daughter-in-law, Lory Usko, of Erie; six grandchildren: Julie (Mike) Arone, Alesha (Dan) DiFilippo, Nikki (Jake) Delsandro, Michael (Rebecca) Usko, Bo (Jenna) Usko and Amanda (Justin) Kenyon; great-grandchildren: Makenzie, Aidan and Isabella Arone; Erric, Aaron and Ella DiFilippo; Camden and Madelyn Delsandro; Ava and Mia Usko; and Eliot Kenyon.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Frank, and son, Robert John Usko; six sisters: Anna Prebish, Kate Raglani, Sue Pavlick, Eva Sisak, Mary DeCarlo and Veronica Vladick; and four brothers: Steve, Andy, John and Mike Kundla.
Due to the current pandemic, funeral services will be private with interment at the St. Francis Cemetery in Coral.
Bowser Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., Homer City, is in charge of arrangements.
A memorial tribute may be viewed by visiting www.bowserfh.com. A special memory or condolences may also be expressed to the family at that website.