Margaret W. Allison, 98, of Indiana, died Tuesday, March 16, 2021, at her home.
Born in 1922 in Marion Center, she was the oldest of six children.
Peg was a member of Calvary Presbyterian Church for over 70 years. She worked in the office of Dr. Chester Kauffman for 16 years and as a volunteer at Indiana Hospital for over 25 years; she received many commendations for her continued dedication to the Hospital Volunteer Organization.
Peg is survived by her daughter Linda Darr, of Rehoboth Beach, Del., and her son David and wife Debbie, of Spring, Texas; grandchildren Joshua and Mary Beth Darr, of Glenview, Ill., and Christopher and Erin Darr, of Hershey. She had a special place in her heart for her great-granddaughters, Allison, Annabelle, Emma, Abagail and Caroline. Also surviving are her sister Doris Glasser and husband Ray and the following nieces and nephews and their children: Jim and Bea Wynkoop, Diane and Sid Sellers, Carol and Lynn Fry, Beverly and Mike Gatskie, Janis and Lynn Baun, Chuck and Linda Glasser, Connie and Fred Eaton, and Fred and Wendy Glasser.
She was preceded in death by her husband, William J. Allison, her son, William T. Allison, and several siblings.
Peg loved family get-togethers. Perhaps Thanksgiving dinner was her favorite as she provided for her extended family and friends for over 30 years. She also looked forward to family weddings to welcome the newest member to the family and where she could share the dance floor with family and friends. She loved flowers, gardening, sewing and her pets. Peg was an active and involved mother, grandmother (“Granny A”), great-grandmother, sister, aunt and friend.
The family would like to thank Ms. Sue Carey as well as the Visiting Nurse Association for their invaluable support.
Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, a celebration of Peg’s life will be announced later. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Bowser-Minich Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, donate to your favorite charity in Peg’s memory.