A life well lived; a life well loved. Margaretta “Peggy” Wagner, known as a daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, friend, patriot and woman of God, was made whole and perfect on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, when she entered eternal rest, surrounded by her family, both in person and in prayer.
Born May 14, 1926, to Plummer and Margaretta (Latchford) Smith, Peggy grew up in Bradenville. The second of three children, her brothers Thomas L. Smith and Brian P. Smith also preceded her in death. Peggy was proud to have grown up in a small town, raised in a strong Christian home and rooted in love. These qualities revealed themselves throughout her life in how she lived and loved.
Peggy graduated from Derry High School and shared friendship over the years with several classmates. After attending Indiana Teacher’s College (now Indiana University of Pennsylvania) to become a teacher, she changed her career path and schools to become a nurse. Peggy’s friendship with two of her classmates continued throughout their lives. While doing clinical work at Columbia Hospital and caring for a patient, she met the love of her life, Stan Wagner. Yes, as our mother was caring for a patient, the patient’s son was getting the nurse’s phone number! They were wed on June 8, 1951, in Winchester, Va. Peggy and Stan enjoyed 47 years of marriage before Stan passed on Nov. 25, 1998.
Peggy was known for overhearing conversations across the room. Whenever she would hear a mother talk about their children, she would hold up eight fingers. Peggy and Stan were the proud parents of eight children — Margaretta “Meg” (husband Rick) Patterson, of Indiana; Stan (wife Nancy), of Seaford, Va.; Sue (husband Gary) Akins, of Blairsville; Sam (wife Michele), of Greensburg; Bill (wife Barb), of Indiana; Amy (late husband Doug) Stewart, of Beltsville, Md.; Alan (wife Jamille), of San Antonio, Texas; and Bart (wife Toshie), of Harrisburg. In their eyes, their children were almost perfect.
In Peggy’s eyes, her 14 grandchildren were absolutely perfect and brought her much joy. Her grandchildren include: Joe (Jennifer) Wagner, Grants Pass, Ore.; Chris (Ivy) Wagner, Newport News, Va.; Keith (Carrie) Akins, Prince Frederick, Md.; Gayle (Joshua) Lake, Temperance, Mich.; Sami (Chris) Rivera, Greensburg; Wendi (Scott) Rowsick, Virginia Beach, Va.; Lyndsay (fiance Conor) Wagner, Pittsburgh; Amanda Wagner, Indiana; Emily Wagner, Pittsburgh; Mark Wagner, Indiana; Joshua (Teri) Stewart, Silver Spring, Md.; Alan Wagner, San Antonio, Texas; Karianna Wagner, San Antonio, Texas; and Arielle Wagner, Harrisburg.
Peggy was also blessed with six great-grandchildren: Sophie Wagner, Katherine Akins, Adam Akins, Blair Lake, Margaretta Lake and Rowan Rivera.
Peggy touched lives and was a social butterfly, striking up conversation with both friend and stranger. She enjoyed volunteering at blood banks, originally as a nurse, then as a canteen worker. She got much joy working with her friends at Strangford United Meth-odist Church and Blairsville First United Methodist Church. After Stan passed and she sold their house in Strangford, she moved to Morewood Towers in Blairsville and was part of the welcoming committee in the lobby — for those who entered and for those who walked past on the sidewalk.
Dementia started ravaging Peggy’s mind more than nine years ago, but what became clear as so much of her slipped away were the elements of her character that were the strongest: her sense of humor and her orneriness. She also lived the priorities of faith, family and country. She loved humming and hearing hymns until her last earthly day. Some of her family’s fondest memories of the past few years center on her recognition of and participation in praying the Lord’s Prayer, reciting John 3:16 and 17, the 23rd Psalm and singing several songs she learned as a child, including “Jesus Loves Me.” The strong love for God her parents instilled in her shone through.
Family was extremely important to Peggy, and she extended her love, humor and orneriness beyond her immediate family to those of her brothers, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law and cousins as well as their children and grandchildren.
Left to treasure her love and recall many memories are her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sisters-in-law, Jane Smith, Nancy Hart and Barb Thomas; brother-in-law, Ed Hall; and many special nephews, nieces and friends.
The family will receive friends at the James F. Ferguson Funeral Home Inc., 25 W. Market St., Blairsville, on Wednesday from 2 to 7 p.m. Additional visitation will be held on Thursday in the First United Methodist Church, 50 S. Walnut St., Blairsville, from 10 to 11 a.m. At 11 a.m., a funeral service will be held. The Rev. Mark Heckman and the Rev. Dean Byrom will co-officiate. Interment will be in Blairsville Cemetery, Blairsville. If so desired, memorial donations may be made to the Salvation Army Angel Tree Program, 635 Water St., Indiana, PA 15701. Due to current restrictions, masks will be required in the funeral home and church.