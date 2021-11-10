Margaretta Wadding, 90, of Indiana, formerly of Home, passed away Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, at Indiana Regional Medical Center.
Born May 20, 1931, in Blairsville, she was a daughter of Charles Blair and Clara Mae (Winebark) Byers. She was a graduate of Marion Center High School, Class of 1951.
In 1956, she married Clair D. Wadding, and together they moved to Home, where they raised their family. She was a former member of Ambrose Baptist Church, in Home, where she sang in the church choir. She was a faithful member of Indiana First Church of the Nazarene and a former volunteer at St. Andrew’s Village in Indiana. She also worked as a housekeeper for several families in the area.
Margaretta leaves behind her children, Linda Kerestesy, of Punxsutawney; Daniel Clair Wadding, of Indiana; Kathy (Lewis) Smith, of Homer City; and David LeRoy (Charity) Wadding, of Home; son-in-law, Dennis Rapach, of Marion Center; 10 grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Clair; daughter, Ruth Anne Rapach; son, Dean Thomas Wadding; brothers, George Earl Byers and Virgil Byers and infant brother, Irvin LeRoy Byers; and sister Virginia Byers.
Friends and family will be received Friday from 6 to 9 p.m. as well as Saturday from 10 a.m. until the time of service at 11 a.m. in the Bowser-Minich Funeral Home, 500 Ben Franklin Road S., Indiana.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Ambrose Baptist Church, 22 Georgeville Road, Marion Center, PA 15759 or Indiana First Church of the Nazarene, 100 N. 3rd St., Indiana, PA 15701.