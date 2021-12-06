Margie C. Joseph

Margie Carol Joseph, 77, of Lynchburg, Va., went to be with her Lord Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021. She was the loving wife of Joseph David Joseph for 59 years.
Carol was born in Roaring Spring on July 30, 1944, and she was a daughter of John Teeter and Ruth Camerer Teeter.
Carol was a devoted homemaker for her family and a member of Heritage Baptist Church where she had her own gospel tract ministry.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her children, Diane Carol Bridge (Jay), of Forest; Barry Joseph (Joyce), of Lynchburg; and Nathan Joseph (Anna), of Lynchburg; three grandchildren, Mariah Bridge Thomas (Danny), Madison Bridge and Morgynne Bridge; two step-grandchildren, Amber Bryant (Cody) and Kayla Martin; and three step-great-grandchildren, Killian Bryant, Zane Bryant and Layla Edwards.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Joel Joseph.
The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m. Thursday at Tharp Funeral Home, Lynchburg.
A celebration of Carol’s Life will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at Heritage Baptist Church, with the Rev. Jonathan Falwell officiating and a tribute to her life by the Rev. Fred Joseph. Interment will follow at Virginia Memorial Park.
Memorials may be made to the Gospel Tract Ministry at Heritage Baptist Church, https://gofund.me/26e b4a2c
Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit www.tharpfuneralhome.com.