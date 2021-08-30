Marian Dahlheimer, 99, died on Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021, at St. Andrews Village, Indiana.
She was raised in Detroit, Mich., and lived in Massapequa and Cortland, N.Y., prior to moving to Indiana.
She had a long and loving marriage of 63 years with her husband, Harry, and is survived by her two sons and their families: David (Susan), of Indiana, and grandchildren Michael of Buffalo, N.Y., and Sarah of Indiana; and Darryl (Mike), of Orlando, Fla.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Jesse and Irene (Hanselman) Hill, and sisters, Joan Daniels and Norma Hill.
Marian graduated from Commerce High in Detroit. Her first jobs were as a telephone operator and as a secretary at the Ford Motor plant during World War II, where she met Harry. She was a lifelong learner who loved books, presented topical papers at Ladies Literary Club of Cortland, earned her nursing degree at age 54 and taught conversational English during Harry’s visiting professorship in China.
Always a gracious hostess, Marian never let a guest leave her house hungry. It was generally agreed that she made the most delicious pies to be found. She was an outstanding writer and was the family’s chief correspondent among relatives throughout the country. Marian loved and was genuinely interested in every person she met and became a pen pal to countless people the world over. She also loved movies, Broadway musicals, Goose Latin, reading, traveling and serving as a Cub Scout leader, an Avon lady and especially a nurse. Most of all, she loved being a wife, mother and grandmother.
Marian had a strong spirituality, believed in a force for good in the world, and especially the positivity teachings of Unity. To the very end, she would recite “I’m alive, alert, awake, joyous and enthusiastic about life.” Marian and Harry were prolific walkers and known for holding hands as they went.
