Marian E. Bishop

Marian E. (Darnell) Bishop, 101, of Indiana, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, Feb. 21, 2022, at her home surrounded by her family.
Marian was the wife of the Rev. Bruce H. Bishop. The couple were married for 53 years upon his passing in 1996.
Born in Hammond, Ind., on May 6, 1920, Mrs. Bishop was the daughter of Joseph R. and Hazel L. (Meek) Darnell.
She earned her bachelor’s degree in English at North Central College in Naperville, Ill. Marian worked as a substitute teacher for the Clearfield School District for five years and the Indiana School District for 14 years.
In her free time she had many hobbies and enjoyed traveling, spending time with her family, swimming, gardening and daily devotions. She spent many hours volunteering with the American Cancer Society’s Reach to Recovery Program, Meals on Wheels and the American Red Cross. She also taught English as a second language and was a tutor for the Laubach Literacy Program. She was also an avid member of the Happy Homemakers Society (of which she was a three-time chairman), the Indiana YMCA and The New Century Club, where she served as president.
Marian was a 53-year member at Trinity United Methodist Church in Indiana where she also sang in the choir and taught Adult Sunday School class.
Left to cherish her memory are her two sons, Andy Bishop and his wife Pamela M., of Indiana, and Brian Bishop and his wife Susan M., of Langhorne; 10 grandchildren, Mike, Jim, Dave, Andy, Marianne, Matt, Elizabeth, Heidi, Connor and Bryce; and 14 great-grandchildren.
Marian was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Bruce; sister, Dorothy “Didi” Gauthier; daughter, Kathleen Claire Vicente; son, Ronald Bruce Bishop; and granddaughter, Emily Anne Bishop.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Friday at Trinity United Methodist Church, 398 Church St., Indiana, where a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday with the Rev. Greg Golden officiating.
Robinson-Lytle-Shoemaker Funeral Home, 36 N. 7th St., Indiana, has been entrusted with the arrangements. Memorial contributions can be made in Marian’s honor to the Robinson-Lytle-Shoemaker Funeral Home.