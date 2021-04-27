Marian (Farabaugh) Creps

A giving heart, an elegant and graceful woman who was full of life, charm, effervescence and love for others, Marian passed away on Friday, April 23, 2021. She was a wonderful and loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
The daughter of Celestine Farabaugh and Josephine Phillips, she was born on Aug. 26, 1929, in Pine Township, Indiana County. She was raised outside of Heilwood and went to Pine Township High School where she was a cheerleader for many years.
She met and married the love of her life, John Creps, and they spent 32 wonderful and loving years together. Marian was a great support to him in the founding of the family business, Creps United Publications, until his death in 1983.
She was an excellent cook and enjoyed making meals for her family. She loved vacationing at the beach, gardening, flowers, birds and dogs (mostly her beloved P.P., Misty and Sheba). She had exquisite taste and enjoyed decorating. She had a love of antiques and was a founding member of the Indiana Questers/ Shaver’s Springs Chapter.
Marian was involved in the Junior Women’s Civic Club, the Indiana Garden Club, and the Indiana Historical Society. She was a member of the Indiana Country Club and for many years, helped to plan and organize the annual Charity Ball.
In addition, one of her many passions was playing Duplicate Bridge. She earned her Life Master in the ACBL (American Contract Bridge League) and played in many tournaments in her lifetime. She also played in many private clubs as well.
She was a member of Zion Lutheran Church and was preceded in death by her parents, Celestine and Josephine; her step-mother, Mabel; her husband, John; her brother, Jim; and her two sisters, Geraldine and Mildred.
She is survived by her sisters, Rosemary Taylor, of Hudson, Ohio and Ruth Rydberg (Ted), of Spring Hill, Fla.; her brothers, Tom Farabaugh (Martha), of Punxsutawney and Don Farabaugh (Joan), of Columbia, Md.; her children, Amy Heater (Floyd), of Edinburg, Va.; Jacob Creps (Lori), of Indiana; and Claudia Dougherty (Will), of Centreville, Va.; seven grandchildren, Sarah Lilliendahl (Aaron), Jacob Heater (Yunbo), Benjamin Heater (Minjung), Caleb Heater (Isabelle), Courtney Stormer (Luke), John Creps and Ryan Creps; seven great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews; and Debra Bellman, her invaluable, devoted, and very loving caregiver and friend.
At her request, a private graveside service will be held at a later date. She will be buried in Oakland Cemetery, Indiana, beside her beloved husband John.
In lieu of flowers, a contribution to The Salvation Army or Four Footed Friends would be greatly appreciated as she always cared about giving to those in need and these organizations were near and dear to Marian’s heart.
The Rairigh-Bence Funeral Home of Indiana is assisting the Creps Family.
Online condolences may be made at www.rbfh.net.