Marian J. Centurione

Marian J. (Huffman) Centurione, 87, of Blairsville, died Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, at Newhaven Court at Linwood, Greensburg.
She was born Saturday, Feb. 10, 1934, in Whitney, to Homer Huffman and Margaret (Biesel) Huffman.
Marian was a 1951 graduate of Derry Township High School. She belonged to the Trinity Lutheran Church in Latrobe. Marian was a purchasing agent at Blairsville Westinghouse for 35 years. She enjoyed giving her candies and jelly to everyone she met in Blairsville. She also enjoyed her many poodles she had over the years, loved gardening, having dinners for people and enjoyed spending time at her home in Treasure Lake.
She is survived by brothers, Don Huffman and wife Dorothy and Dan Huffman and wife Marge; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Dan J. Centurione Jr., in 1987; sister Lois Huffman; and brothers Wilbur, Clifford and David Huffman.
Visitation will be Sunday from 2 to 7 p.m. in the James F. Ferguson Funeral Home Inc., 25 W. Market St. Blairsville, where a funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Monday with the Rev. David Clement officiating. Internment will be at the Coles Cemetery in Derry.
If so desired, memorial donations may be made to Four Footed Friends, 220 Beck Road, Indiana, PA 15701.