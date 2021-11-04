Marian M. Cline

Marian Marie Cline, 76, of Blairsville, died Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, at Indiana Regional Medical Center, Indiana.
Born July 3, 1945, in Monroe, La., she was the daughter of Charles Cline and Gladys (Young) Cline.
Marian was a member of Germany United Methodist Church, New Florence, and First United Methodist Church, Blairsville, where she enjoyed singing in the choirs for more than 50 years. She had worked at Season All-Thermal Gard, Indiana, and retired from the Time Keeper Department at Torrance State Hospital in 2016. She enjoyed line dancing three nights a week and spending time with her family.
She had enjoyed her monthly get-togethers with her 1963 classmates from United and attending all of her nieces’ and nephews’ activities.
Surviving are her sisters, Alma Sims and husband Phil, West Monroe, La., and Cheryl Brown, Blairsville; nieces and nephews, Marci Garland and husband Jim, Tammy Torok and husband Randy Jr., Dawn Kemler, Kevin Mlakar and wife Kara, Josh Brown, Andrew Brown and wife Samantha, Jeremy Brown, Mike Sims and wife Alena, Karla Bendily and husband Brian, and Lisa Sims; and many great-nieces and -nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Kathi Mlakar.
Visitation will take place from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the James F. Ferguson Funeral Home Inc., 25 W. Market St., Blairsville.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at First United Methodist Church, Blairsville. Pastor David Peightal and Pastor Dawn Krishart will co-officiate.
If so desired, memorial donations may be made to: IRMC Cancer Center, 850 Hospital Road, Indiana, PA 15701; First United Methodist Church, 50 S. Walnut St., Blairsville, PA 15717; or Germany United Methodist Church, 15179 Rt. 259 Hwy, New Florence, PA 15944.