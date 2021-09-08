Marian Mihalcik (née Anderson), passed away Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, after a short battle with COVID-19. She was 91 years old.
Marian was born on Jan. 17, 1930, to Thomas Johnson and Margaret Anderson (née Brodmerkel), in Saxonburg.
After graduating from Indiana High School in 1947, she went on to study commercial art at the Art Institute of Pittsburgh. After graduation, she worked for Bell Telephone Company for 32 years before retiring in 1980.
She was widowed from her first husband, Glenn Schrecongost, in 1967, and married her second husband, Frank T. Mihalcik, in 1970.
After her retirement, Marian was heavily involved in public service for the Indiana community, as both a volunteer for various charitable causes, and as Frank’s “right-hand woman” at the Frank T. Mihalcik Funeral Home.
To those who knew her, Marian was a feisty, ambitious lady and also an avid cat-lover.
Marian was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Frank; her first husband, Glenn; brothers, Thomas Anderson and his wife, Minnie Anderson, and Kenneth Anderson and his wife, Georgia Anderson; sister, Alice Montag and her husband, Kenneth Montag; and nephew, LeRoy Montag.
She is survived by her brother, Edward Anderson and his wife, Kathy; nieces, Connie Anderson and her spouse, Lissa, and Frances Montag; and nephews, Dennis Montag, Wayne Montag, Larry Anderson and Glenn Anderson; as well as many great-nieces and great-nephews.
A graveside service will be held at Oakland Cemetery on Monday at 11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Indiana County Humane Society or Four Footed Friends Animal Shelter.
