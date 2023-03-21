Marie Elaine Pella, 59, resident of Augusta, Ga., passed to eternal paradise Saturday, March 4, 2023.
She was born to Bernard (Ben) Pella, of Dixonville, and Alyce Marie (Marshall) Pella Fellows, of Marion Center, on Jan. 4, 1964, at Indiana Hospital.
She was the youngest of four children. She lived in Dixonville and attended Commodore Elementary until a house fire in 1972, when the family moved to Indiana.
Marie was a 1982 graduate of Indiana High School and a 1987 graduate of Indiana University of Pennsylvania in business administration (BBA). After college, she worked for The Roadster Factory, Armagh. After moving to Georgia in 1994, she worked for Georgia Iron Works in Grovetown. Then, she worked for the Girl Scouts managing sales for much of Georgia and South Carolina. In 2008, she and her best friend Debbie Blackwell opened a construction cleaning company where for 10 years they prepped new homes for sale.
Marie was a member of Graystone Presbyterian Church in Indiana until moving to Georgia, where she became a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Augusta.
She was a member of the Little Mahoning Country Club, Rochester Mills, enjoying motorcycles, bonfires and fellowship. She was an avid fan of NASCAR and The Masters golf tournament. Also, she was a passionate member of the animal rescue community of Augusta.
She is survived by her mother, Alyce, of Greenville, S.C.; her brothers, Mark (Mary Jane Harper) Pella, of Taylors, S.C., and Bernard (Bernie) (Margaret) Pella, of St. Petersburg, Fla.; her sister-in-law and lifetime friend, Gerry (Brown) Pella, of Grovetown, Ga.; and her niece, Yvonne (Vonnie) Marie Pella of, Northamptonshire, United Kingdom.
She leaves behind many wonderful friends in Dixonville and Indiana.
Marie was preceded in death by her father in 1992 and her sister Lynn Ann in 2014.
Marie thanks the staff of University Hospital, the Georgia Cancer Center and Dr. Anu Batra for the amazing care. She was diagnosed with stage 4 adenocarcinoma of the lung in December 2017. Her father died from the same cancer type, living less than three months after diagnosis. Advances in immunotherapy allowed her five years after detection.
Internment will be at Greenwood Cemetery in Indiana, with a private family ceremony at a later date.
In lieu of flowers or travel, Marie requested tax deductible donations to the Indiana Fire Association, 501 Philadelphia St., Indiana, PA 15701, or her favorite animal rescue group, That’s What Friends Are For, P.O. Box 9490, Augusta, GA 30906.