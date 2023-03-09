Marie Graff Miller, 99, passed away Monday, Feb. 27, 2023.
The daughter of Omer Graff and Teresa “Tressa” McDermott Graff, Marie was born Dec. 29, 1923, in Pittsburgh, and was raised in Indiana.
She attended local schools and graduated from Indiana University of Pennsylvania in 1945. Marie joined Trans World Airlines (TWA) as a flight attendant after graduation and flew on both of their international and domestic routes.
Marie married George D. Miller Jr. in 1952 and lived in Bethesda, Md., until her passing.
She is survived by four children, six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
Marie was buried at Gate of Heaven Catholic Cemetery in Silver Spring, Md.
Memories of growing up in Indiana with relatives and friends were always close to her heart.