Marie Magdalene (Ulichnie) Shank, 85, of Penn Run, died Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, at Indiana Regional Medical Center.
Born in Lucerne on May 4, 1935, she was a daughter of Jacob Mitchell Ulichnie and Anna J. (Shimmil) Ulichnie. She was the wife of the late Paul R. Shank Jr.
She was a member of the Church of the Resurrection, Clymer.
Marie will be remembered by her children: Karen Larko (Thomas), of Punxsutawney; Joseph Shank (Michelle), of Texas; Edward Shank, of Punxsutawney; and Roger Shank, of Penn Run. She will also be missed by her five grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; and her siblings: Pete Ulichnie, of Penn Run; Anna Deptola, of Euclid, Ohio; and Susan Rible, of Erie.
Services will be private. The Shank family is being assisted by the Rairigh-Bence Funeral Home of Clymer. Interment will take place in St. Patrick Cemetery, Camerons Bottom.
Please make memorial donations to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at www.StJude.org.
Online condolences may be offered by visiting www.rbfh.net.