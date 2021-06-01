Marie Novella, 94, of Northern Cambria, left home in the arms of Jesus Saturday, May 29, 2021, at Conemaugh Miners Medical Center, Hastings.
She was born Nov. 5, 1926, in East Carroll Township, a daughter to Charles and Lucy (Farabaugh) McNulty. She married Michael Novella on Sept. 24, 1955. He preceded her in death on March 10, 2011.
Surviving are her children, Danny, St. Augustine, Fla.; Mary Ann (Bob) Williams and Michael (Lisa Ranck), both of Northern Cambria; Donald (Faith Trout), Palm Coast, Fla.; Edward (Jennifer Humphrey), Northern Cambria; and Jamie (Michelle Gresh), Lancaster; grandchildren, Christie, Ashley, Allie, Russel, Wayne, Cindy, Greg, Sabrina Tim, Corey, Amber, Mikie, Ryan, Rachel, Shaun, Aliyah, Evan, Aaron Sarah and Brittany; 23 great-grandchildren; and siblings, Eileen, Lois, George and Rosie.
She was preceded in death by infant son, Mike; grandson Brandon; granddaughter Hope; great-grandson Mikie; siblings, Dorothy, John, Charles, Bill, Arnold, Kathryn, Frances, Albert, Betty, Irma, Hilda and Donald.
She retired as a medical technologist from Miners Hospital after 34 years of service.
Marie enjoyed going to church, yard sales, eating cookies, watching Dr. Phil, Shirley Temple and the movie “White Christmas.” She had a voice of an angel and loved spending time with her family.
Friends will be received Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m. at Barrett Funeral Home, 822 Philadelphia Ave., Northern Cambria. A funeral Mass will take place at 10 a.m. Friday at Prince of Peace Chapel, Northern Cambria, with Father Matthew Baum officiating. Committal will be held at Holy Cross Cemetery.
Arrangements are made by Barrett Funeral Home.