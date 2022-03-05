Marie P. Fernandez

Marie Petrof Fernandez gained her wings and reunited with her husband, Sam Fernandez, on Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, at 64 years of age, after a courageous battle with cancer.
Marie was born in Cleveland, Ohio, on Oct. 7, 1957, to parents Albert and Wilma Petrof.
She was raised in Clymer and graduated from Penns Manor High School in 1976. She was a proud employee of Southwest Airlines.
She is survived by her son, Sammy Fernandez, San Antonio, Texas; mother, Wilma Petrof, Clymer; brother, Allen Reid and wife, Debbie, Glasgow, W.Va.; sister, Donna Petrof Campbell and husband Jim, Rockwood, Tenn.; sister, Brenda Petrof Levine and husband Rich, Chesterland, Ohio; brother, Albert Petrof and wife Theresa, Glen Campbell; sister, Cindy Hazelet and husband Jim, Cherry Tree; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and in-laws.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Samuel “Big Sam” Fernandez; her father, Albert M. Petrof; niece, Whitney Reid; and nephew, Jordan Johnson.
She will be greatly missed.
A celebration of her life will take place Friday, March 18, 2022, at Castle Ridge Mortuary, 8008 Military Drive West, San Antonio, Texas. The gathering starts at 5 p.m. with the service beginning at 6 p.m. A live stream of the service will be available at www.castleridgemortuary.com beginning at 5:30 p.m.