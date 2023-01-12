Marie R. Campbell, 98, entered into God’s eternal care on Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, while residing at Moorehead Place in Indiana, with her family by her side.
She was born Aug. 12, 1924, in Heilwood, to the late Andrew and Elizabeth (Bielcik) Rohacheck.
Marie was an active member of the Zion Lutheran Church of Indiana over the decades. She enjoyed being part of Bible studies, Women of the ELCA, and Christmas Bazaar.
She encouraged her children by reading and singing to them as well as providing a beautiful example of lifelong learning in academics, music and the arts. She shared her talents of crocheting, embroidery, cooking and baking.
Marie retired from the G.C. Murphy Company. She was an avid reader and greatly enjoyed music. She also enjoyed feeding the birds, deer and other animals in her backyard.
Marie is survived by her children: Margaret Kuerzi, of Orange County, Calif., John (Lori) Campbell, of Avoca, Robert (Susan) Campbell, of Johnstown, Marilynn (Richard) Howard, of Beaver Falls, and Linda Erickson, of Phoenix; son-in-law Walter Maust; one sister, Elizabeth Rohacheck, of Indiana; grandchildren: Stephen, Julie, Erika, David, John, Scott, Todd, Kristin, Stephanie, Brian and Matthew; 19 great-grandchildren; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Marie was preceded in death by her husband, James M. Campbell; daughters Judith Maust and Janet Mallino; brothers Andrew and Steve Rohacek; an infant brother, Michael; sisters Anna Bash, Ludmila Ruminova and Helen Ekis; as well as sons-in-law Jack Mallino, John Kuerzi and John Erickson.
Friends will be received by the family from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at the Bowser-Minich Funeral Home, Indiana. A funeral service will be held at 9:30 a.m. Saturday at the Zion Lutheran Church, Indiana, with Pastor Tedd Cogar officiating. Burial will follow in Greenwood Cemetery, Indiana.
Marie’s family wishes to express a special thanks to the caregivers and staff at Moorehead Place and 365 Hospice.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks memorial donations be made in Marie’s memory to the Zion Lutheran Church, 100 South 6th Street, Indiana, PA 15701.
To send an online condolence to the family, please visit www.bowserminich.com.