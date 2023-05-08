Marie Virginia Yankuskie, 94, of Indiana, died peacefully Saturday, May 6, 2023, at Indiana Regional Medical Center.
She was the daughter of Thomas and Rebecca (Makins) Burkett and was born Sept. 14, 1928, in Jennerstown. Marie was a member of Our Lady of the Assumption Parish.
Marie is survived by her daughter, Rose Marie and husband Ralph Gromley, of Burlison, Tenn.; and her two sons, Martin Leo Yankuskie and wife Beth Ann, of Homer City, and Matthew Paul Yankuskie and wife Connie Ponce, of El Paso, Texas. She is also survived by seven grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ellsworth (Red) Yankuskie in 2014; her sisters, Pearl Mazey, Genieve Wright and Imogene Kalina; her brothers, Clyde, Clair and Thomas Burkett; and her beloved poodle, Tammy.
Marie loved her family, polka dancing with Red and her best friend and sister-in-law, Dora Yankuskie. She loved a motorcycle ride with Marty on her birthdays. She always looked forward to her phone calls with Rose Marie and Matt. She had a calm and quiet demeanor, but all of her family and friends knew she loved them all dearly.
Friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the Bowser Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., Homer City.
A Blessing Service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday at the funeral home followed by a funeral Mass at 11 a.m. at Our Lady of the Assumption Church, Lucernemines site. Interment to follow in the church cemetery.
