Marietta Dunlap, 103, of Anderson Road, Indiana (formerly of Weyant), died Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, at Indiana Regional Medical Center.
Mrs. Dunlap was born on Nov. 15, 1919 in West St. Clair Township, a daughter of Roy and Myrtle (Keiper) Nunamaker.
On May 3, 1943, she married John W. Dunlap. He preceded her in death on April 11, 2016.
Marietta was an amazing homemaker and in later years worked at Faye’s Chocolates in Alum Bank.
She was a member of Alum Bank United Methodist Church and she also attended COB (Freedom Church Indiana). She was a wonderful Christian example to her family and all that knew her. For many years she taught Sunday school, sang in the church choir and was on many committees within the church.
Marietta was an amazing lady who brought so much love and joy to many; she will be greatly missed by all.
She is survived by a daughter, Karen L., the wife of Leonard Anderson, of Indiana; a son, Larry L., the husband of Linda (Davis) Dunlap, of Imler; another daughter, Cindy G., wife of John Rita, of Altoona; five grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren; two sisters: Doris Defibaugh-Berkey, of Alum Bank, and Barbara Bender, of Windber; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Marietta was preceded in death by her husband, John; an infant daughter, Cathy Mae; brothers: Harry, Russell, Cyril and Donald; and sister, Chelsea Bowser-Rininger.
Friends will be received from 3 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Jack H. Geisel Funeral Home, Pleasantville.
A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday at Jack H. Geisel Funeral Home, Pleasantville, with the Rev. Thomas Strandburg officiating.
Interment will take place at Pleasantville Cemetery.
A memorial service will be held at a later date at Freedom Church in Indiana.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.geiselfuneral.com.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Jack H. Geisel Funeral Home, Pleasantville.