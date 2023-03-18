Marilyn C. Foor Allender, 84, of Indiana, passed away Wednesday, March 15, 2023, at The Communities at Indian Haven.
She was born Jan. 13, 1939, in Huntingdon, to Daniel and Alice (Hite) Daughterty.
Marilyn was an instructional assistant for the ARIN Intermediate Unit for 22 years.
Marilyn enjoyed shopping, traveling with her late husband and son, ceramics, painting, family game nights and her dogs. She was very active with the Special Olympics; Marilyn and her late husband, Jack Foor, held the title of state coordinators of the Armstrong Indiana Counties Chapter of the Pennsylvania Special Olympics.
Surviving Marilyn are her daughters Janice Foister, of Indiana, and Jacalyn (Don) Thompson, of Indiana; grandsons Jason (Amanda) Stitt, of Indiana, Jack (Shaina) Foister, of North Versailles, and Joel Foister, of Home; great-grandchildren Kathryn and Jackson Stitt; sister Joan Sweger, of Carlisle; numerous nieces and nephews; as well as son–in–law Tom Foister, of Home; and Ed Allender, of Indiana.
In addition to her parents, Marilyn was preceded in death by her husband Jack Foor in 2000; her son, Joe Foor in in 2022; and one sister, Mary Agnes Lamprey.
Friends will be received by the family from 10 a.m. until the time of service at noon Monday in the Bowser-Minich Funeral Home, Indiana, with Pastor Dennis Marshall officiating. Interment will be private in Greenwood Cemetery, Indiana.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Marilyn’s memory to the Special Olympics Armstrong Indiana Counties, P.O. Box 101, Elderton, PA 15736.
Marilyn’s family wishes to thank the staff and caregivers at The Communities at Indian Haven as well as Hospice 365 for the love and excellent care she had received.
